Kevin Costner's Reason for Skipping 'Yellowstone' Event Revealed in Report

Over the past couple of months, there has been much talk about the alleged behind-the-scenes drama on Yellowstone. Amidst the drama, multiple members of the cast, including Kevin Costner, were no-shows at Saturday's PaleyFest event in Los Angeles, despite the fact that they were set to attend. Now, a new report has revealed why Costner apparently skipped the event.

Us Weekly reported that the alleged offscreen tension between Costner and the Yellowstone team played a part in his absence at PaleyFest. In addition to Costner's absence, creator Taylor Sheridan and many of the show's biggest stars, such as Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Jacki Weaver, did not appear at the panel. A source told Us Weekly, "The ongoing issues between Kevin, who's also an executive producer, and Taylor is what led to the last-minute cancelation. It's been an ongoing power play between them."

The insider went on to say that Costner made the decision to not attend Saturday's PaleyFest event due to the drama surrounding the show. They added, "Kevin didn't want to come across as unauthentic and he would have if he was forced to dodge uncomfortable questions about their working relationship. It seemed like a lose-lose situation for him. It just wasn't worth it to Kevin."

As previously stated, Costner wasn't the only one who was a no-show at Saturday's event. Even though they were billed as attending in the hours leading up to the panel, fans were surprised to learn during the event that there were some major changes to the line-up because of supposed "scheduling conflicts." Some members of the cast, Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Dawn Olivieri, and Mo Brings Plenty, did show up as well as Keith Fox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios.

While rumors have been swirling about Costner's time on Yellowstone and the subsequent possible end of the series altogether, Fox did address this speculation directly. He told the audience, "What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer, are very confident he's going to continue with our show." Costner may still be the "face" of the show, but it's still unclear what Yellowstone's future will actually entail given all of this drama.