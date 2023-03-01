Kevin Costner's Longtime Assistant Reportedly Trashed 'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show Amid Feud

Kevin Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have reportedly been in a feud, and now Costner's longtime assistant has seemingly added fuel to the rumors. Puck reports that Glenn Kleczkowski, one of Cosnter's associates, openly trashed Tulsa King, Sheridan's Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone. "Stick to westerns, bro. You don't know S— about THIS life," Kleczkowski allegedly wrote in an online post.

He reportedly went on to add, "Stay in your lane, country boy. I'm actually embarrassed for you as a writer and creator." Puck reports that the comment was eventually revealed to Yellowstone personnel, as well as Paramount Media Networks president and C.E.O. Chris McCarthy, before being deleted. The outlet notes that this was but one factor in the Yellowstone cast and crew not being too surprised to hear about a feud between Costner and Sheridan, once the reports started rolling in.

In February, reports arose that indicated Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Along with the earlier reports that Costner wanted to work less on Yellowstone, it was also reported that the neo-Western series might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with Season 5. If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there was talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how – or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved – have been shared.

In response to the initial report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

The actor's lawyer later spoke out to offer a different perspective from what has been painted in the reports so far. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. "It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."