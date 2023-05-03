Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Files for Divorce

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Costner, are headed for divorce. Christine, who married the Yellowstone actor in 2004, filed for divorce on Monday. Costner and Christine are parents to three children, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 12.

Christine, 49, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, reports TMZ. She is seeking joint custody of their children. Costner, 68, filed his response on Tuesday and also asked for joint custody. Christine is not asking for spousal support. In his response, Costner's attorney, Laura Wasser, noted that spousal support will be paid to Christine under the agreements outlined in their prenup.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative told TMZ. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

This is Costner's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. The Dances With Wolves star and Silva are parents to Annie, 39; Lily, 35; and Joe, 35. Costner and Silva were still married when Costner met Christine on the set of his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup. After his divorce from Silva, Costner briefly dated Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares son Liam, 26. Costner and Christine ran into each other again in 1998 and began dating soon after, reports PEOPLE.

It's unclear what led to their divorce, but Costner told PEOPLE in 2020 that the pandemic only strengthened their relationship. "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family," he said. "Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it... And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

Costner now plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone. The show finished the first half of Season 5 in January, with the second part expected to debut later this year. However, the show's future is in jeopardy amid reported disputes between Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The Writers Guild of America strike could cause further delays of new episodes.