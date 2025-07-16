AMC Renews ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ With Major Behind-the-Scenes Change

The Walking Dead: Dead City is coming back for another season, and there will be some changes.

Deadline reports that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led drama has been renewed for Season 3 with a new showrunner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sean Hoffman will be spearheading the Walking Dead spinoff for its upcoming season, taking over for Eli Jorné. Hoffman is no stranger to the franchise, as he was co-executive producer and writer on The Walking Dead for three years. Jorné created Dead City and also served as an executive producer.

“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

“I’m excited to have the chance to dive into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise,” Hoffman said. “It’s a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City. Lauren, Jeffrey, and Scott are incredible creative partners, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

News of the renewal comes less than a month after the Season 2 finale, which aired on June 22 on AMC and AMC+. Production on Season 3 of Dead City is set to begin this fall in Boston. Sean Hoffman serves as executive producer alongside Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Brian Bocrath, Colin Walsh, and The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple. Since Season 3 was only just announced, it might still be a while until a premiere date is revealed, especially since filming won’t be starting until later this year. The wait will be worth it, and fans can always catch up on the first two seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC+.