'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan, Main Cast No-Show Major Event Amid Show Drama

It's been nearly two months since it was reported that Yellowstone would come to an end with Season 5. At the time, it was reported that the popular show would end due to its star, Kevin Costner, and some alleged behind-the-scenes drama. Amid that very drama, several members of the Yellowstone cast, and creator Taylor Sheridan, were no-shows at Saturday's PaleyFest event in Los Angeles, per Deadline.

Yellowstone fans were told that Saturday's line-up would include the show's biggest stars including Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Jacki Weaver, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes. Creator and executive producer Sheridan and fellow executive producer David Glasser were also supposed to appear on the panel. When they arrived at the event, they were told that there were some changes regarding the line-up.

After viewing an episode of Yellowstone, a PaleyFest rep told fans that there were changes to the panel because of "scheduling conflicts." Instead, the panel consisted of Keith Fox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios, and several actors from the show — Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Dawn Olivieri, and Mo Brings Plenty. The audience was, understandably, confused about the situation and Deadline noted that some yelled out, "where are they?" Although, fans were excited to see the actors who appeared on the panel.

During the event, Fox spoke out about Costner's future with Yellowstone. In response, he referred to the actor as "our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer" and added, "we are very confident he will continue with the show." The drama surrounding Costner's Yellowstone future began in February. It was reported that Season 5 of Yellowstone would be its last given that the show's star, Costner, was allegedly making shooting the series difficult. Additionally, it was reported that the Yellowstone team was going to move on to another series with Matthew McConaughey that would continue the Dutton story.

A Paramount spokesperson spoke out about the report at the time, telling Deadline, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."