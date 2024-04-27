'NCIS: Hawai'i' Will Air First Part of Series Finale on Monday in Wake of Cancellation

On the heels of NCIS: Hawai'i's surprise cancellation, the series is gearing up to air its two-part finale. Airing this Monday, Apr. 29, the first part of the finale, titled "Spill the Tea," will see the NCIS and NCIS Elite teams join forces to track down the killer responsible for the murder of a high-value bioweapons expert in a secure facility on Hawai'i. However, the teams discover an even deadlier threat.

After LL Cool J joined Hawai'i this season, reprising his role as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles, the series had been building up to the real reason Sam was in Honolulu. It was revealed that he was working on NCIS Elite, a new team, a very secretive team. Now that Elite will be working with Tennant and her team, it will be interesting to see how things go down, and it will surely be as intense as ever.

CBS has also released the synopsis for the second part of the finale, "Divided We Conquer," which will see the aftermath of an ambush with a deadly bioweapon. It's definitely a disappointment that there are now only two episodes left in the entire series and there was still much more to tell and explore. While there won't be a cliffhanger, there's no telling what will happen in the finale, which will surely fans itching for more.

Immediately following the cancellation, fans were quick to vent their frustrations, which were also mixed with pure rage and disappointment. While some were wondering why it happened, others were pointing out the representation that they will lose with NCIS: Hawai'i's cancellation. Not only is it the first series in the NCIS franchise to have a female and POC lead with Vanessa Lachey, but it also was the first to have an LGBTQ agent at the start with Yasmine Al-Bustami. Her character, Lucy Tara, has also been in a relationship with Tori Anderson's Kate Whistler, and the duo even went undercover as a married couple for a mission earlier this season. Not to mention the fact it happened during Lesbian Visibility Week.

It's going to be heartbreaking to say goodbye to NCIS: Hawai'i so soon, but hopefully, it finds life elsewhere. Watching the finale knowing that it's the series finale and not just Season 3 finale will be hard, but it will no doubt still be an entertaining and action-filled two episodes that fans will want to tune into. Don't miss part one of the two-part series finale of NCIS: Hawai'i airing this Monday, Apr. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The second part will air the following week on May 6.