'9-1-1' and 5 Other Shows That Have Moved Networks Over the Years

When shows get canceled, it is always heartbreaking. However, some of those cancellations don't stick, either because the network that canceled it reverses its cancellation or another network sweeps it up. It's actually a common thing to do, with the latest being

9-1-1 moving to ABC following its Fox cancellation. Even if it's just for a season or two, shows moving to other networks gives said show and the fans to get proper closure, no matter how long it might be for. This also opens the door for a whole new audience, bringing in fans new and old to continue a series that has been given a second chance, and sometimes it even does better than before. Ahead of 9-1-1's official move, these shows are among those that have gotten another chance at a new home.

'9-1-1' (Photo: Jack Zeman/FOX) While it was reported that 9-1-1 could switch networks, the news shocked fans when it became a reality. This week's season finale on Fox marked the final episode on the network after six seasons. Even despite being the top-rated series on Fox, when it came to financials, it couldn't stick. The 118 will be coming back midseason on ABC, likely bigger and better than ever, and in good company with other procedurals on the network. prevnext

'Supergirl' This one is sometimes forgotten when it comes to shows that moved networks. Before Supergirl became a staple in The CW's Arrowverse, Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers was learning how to be a hero on CBS. Following a crossover with The Flash, the Girl of Steel made her CW debut for the second season when the show switched networks, which was definitely more suited. The series went on to air five more seasons and was part of multiple crossover events with other fellow Arrowverse series, including Arrow and The Flash, before Supergirl took her last flight in 2021. prevnext

'Scrubs' (Photo: NBC/Getty Images) Another big shocker on the list is the medical comedy Scrubs. NBC canceled the sitcom after seven seasons, with ABC picking it up for an eighth season and, later, a rebranded ninth season. Two months after the Season 9 finale, ABC canceled it, and Scrubs was officially DOA again. prevnext