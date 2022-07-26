'Ghosts' on CBS: How to Watch the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Panel

Ghosts fans who could not travel to San Diego Comic-Con last week can check out the show's entire panel on YouTube. Stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long all shared their thoughts on the show's upcoming season. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman also spilled details of what fans can expect. Veep star Matt Walsh, who played a guest role in Ghosts Season 1, moderated the panel.

Ghosts is based on the hit BBC series of the same name. It features McIver and Ambudkar as Sam and Jay Arondekar, who move into a house previously belonging to Sam's late distant relative Sophie Woodstone. The house turns out to be haunted, and Sam can see the ghosts after surviving a near-death experience. Despite living with ghosts, Sam and Jay decide to remodel the home and turn it into a bed-and-breakfast.

The bed-and-breakfast will expand the world of Ghosts and bring in many new characters. Ambudkar confirmed there will be "new ghosts," while McIver added that the B&B business will not be smooth sailing. "We have eight surprise inhabitants of the place," she said. The new episodes will also show more about the pasts of the Woodstone ghosts everyone already loves. "Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," Ambudkar said.

The Woodstone mansion itself has a special power the show will "continue to explore," Wiseman said. There is also a tree on the property that has a "special meaning" for Sasappis, the Native American ghost played by Zaragoza. Port teased a "surprising connection" with a previously-introduced ghost at the home of Henry and Margaret Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood).

Elsewhere in the panel, Grodman was asked if his ghost, Trevor Lefkowitz, will remain pantsless. The character hilariously never wore pants until the episode "Trevor's Pants" revealed what happened to them. Grodman said not wearing pants "keeps [him] kind of alert and awake." He joked that "being pantsless is an honor."

The Ghosts cast also showed off a Season 1 blooper reel during the SDCC panel. This is not included in the YouTube video with the rest of the panel, but you can check it out here. The reel shows the cast laughing together on set as they forget their lines and go off into improvisations. You can also catch up on Ghosts Season 1 on Paramount+. Season 2 debuts on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.