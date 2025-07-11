‘The Office’ Follow-Up Gets Premiere Date on Peacock

The Office follow-up, The Paper, is coming sooner than you think.

Peacock has announced that the new series will be premiering on Sept. 4.

The first four episodes of the workplace mockumentary sitcom will premiere on that day, followed by two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25. The series comes from creators, writers, and executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. In The Paper, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Pictured: (l-r) Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Oscar Nunez as Oscar, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola — (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key star along with Oscar Nuñez, who is reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office. Guest stars include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.

Peacock ordered a new The Office reboot in May 2024, with production kicking off that July. At the time, it was unknown if any stars from the NBC sitcom would appear on the new show, but Steve Carell previously said that although he was “excited” for the new series, he “will not be showing up.” Meanwhile, Brian Baumgartner told PopCulture.com that it “would be fun to say hello to Kevin again” if Daniels “has a great idea and some reason for me to show up that made sense.”

THE OFFICE — Season 3 — Pictured: Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez (Photo by Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In February, it was announced that Nuñez would be reprising his role as Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar Martinez, but it was unknown in what capacity. How he ended up in Toledo after living in Scranton is unclear, but fans will likely find that out and more when The Paper premieres in September. Whether any other former stars will return is also unknown, but it’s been 12 years since the show ended after nine seasons. There are at least bound to be updates on some fan-favorite characters thanks to Oscar.

The first four episodes of The Paper premiere on Thursday, Sept. 4 only on Peacock, with two episodes followed weekly until Sept. 25. In the meantime, all episodes of The Office, including special “Superfan” episodes, are available to stream on Peacock. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille) are executive producing The Paper, which comes from Universal Television.