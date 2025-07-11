Former Netflix Star Lands New Series After His Old Show Was Canceled

While one Netflix star’s show was recently canceled, it seems HGTV agrees with him that “inspiration can really strike from anywhere.”

Yesterday, Netflix announced Queer Eye would be coming to an end with its 10th season. However, home improvement channel HGTV has already enlisted the series’ home designer Bobby Berk for his own solo series.

Titled Junk or Jackpot, the series—produced by John Cena, of all people—will see Berk assist homeowners with a passion for collecting various objects to figure out how much their collections are worth while testing themselves to see if they can bear to part with their favorite objects. Along the way, Berk will use the money from the sold items to renovate each subject’s home.

Part of the show’s official synopsis reads: “With a combination of humor, compassion and a celebration of the passionate collector in all of us, Bobby will support the homeowners through the process of sorting through, appraising and letting go of their stockpile, discovering the ‘found money’ along the way to achieving their dream makeover.”

Berk won an Emmy for his work on Queer Eye, the Netflix reality series that debuted in 2022. Each episode of the series features a person in need of improving their life, and the five gay men who host the series get to work on helping them be the best version of themselves. Usually, this involves grooming, fashion, relationship advice, home renovations, cooking classes, and plenty more.

“Collecting is a personal pastime that brings joy and inspiration, but it’s easy to get carried away which can negatively impact your living conditions,” Berk said in a statement about Junk or Jackpot. “I’m excited to help passionate people sift through their cherished items and give them reimagined spaces that will best honor what they hold dear.”