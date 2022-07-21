'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Brings Special Guests to SDCC 2022 Panel

The Ghosts cast turned up at SDCC 2022 for a panel presentation, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar brought along some special guests. The actor had his daughter Tiare and toddler son Bhumi, as well as his wife Naomi Campbell. In footage captured from the panel, Ambudkar could be seen holding a sleepy Bhumi on his lap, while Tiare sat with Rose McIver, his Ghosts co-star.

Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts starsMcIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long

Previously, Ambudkar spoke with PopCulture.com about Ghosts and, during the conversation, commented on the importance of South Asian representation in TV and film. "The more groups that we can include in the story, the more people are able to connect to it; and the more truth that we can tell from different perspectives, the more people laugh," he offered. Ambudkar explained that he understands not everyone will get jokes that are culturally specific but added it's still necessary to make everyone "feel seen and represented."

"I hope that we're doing that to some degree with [Ghosts]. It's way, way, way less about who's in front of the camera and way more about who's behind the camera, in the writer's room, producers, the creators, the crew, the design team, the creative team, executives," Ambudkar said. "A lot of people just stop at who's on-screen, but it's way more important to look at who's making the shows and what stories they want to tell and how willing they are, to tell the truth. I think Ghosts has done a really good job so far."

All 18 episodes of Ghosts Season 1 are available on Paramount+, right now. The first four can be streamed without a subscription. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here, giving immediate access to watching the whole season at no cost!