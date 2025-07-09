Police Called to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ Home

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s home was recently burglarized. TMZ Sports revealed police were called to the WWE Superstars’ Playa Del Rey home after it was hit at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, just hours after they performed at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. for Monday Night RAW.

Thankfully, no one was reportedly home during the burglary. Law enforcement sources say the suspect(s) broke in and took money from the home, and Rollins was the one who made the 911 call to report it.

The investigation is ongoing. As of yet, no arrests have been made.

Lynch, Rollins, and their 4-year-old have shared their lives at the home. Lynch shared a picture on her Instagram of Rollins inside the residence’s living room in June.

The New York Post reports they were robbed of $10,000 in cash. The pair are main staples in the WWE main-event scene.

Rollins and his new crew that includes Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are main attractions. He capped off Raw with a win against Penta in the main event before LA Knight halted any further beatdown from Rollins’ teammates on Penta. Lynch battled against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. The three are set for a triple-threat match at the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event, where Lynch will defend her women’s intercontinental championship.

Rollins suffered a professional blow last year. Per Fightful (a free post on its Fightful Select Patreon), he suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. The outlet cited unnamed sources and anonymous WWE employees. The injury was reportedly not staged.

Of the injury, the site noted: “However, it is not known as of yet if he’ll require surgery, though the hope is that he can avoid it.” It occurred during an episode of WWE Raw. He had successfully defended his championship against Jinder Mahal in the main event but appeared to be limping throughout the fight. The outlet noted, “Several in WWE put over Rollins’ toughness and resolve throughout the match, and the immediate aftermath.”

