'Ghosts' Season 1: Stream the CBS Sitcom for Free This Summer

Ghosts has been an undeniable hit sitcom for CBS, and now fans and newcomers alike can stream all of Season 1 for free for the rest of the summer. All 18 episodes of the first season of Ghosts are available on Paramount+, right now. The first four can be streamed without a subscription, but those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here, giving immediate access to watching the whole season at no cost!

Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt.

The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Recently, Wisocky sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, and spoke about the relationship between her character, Hetty, and McIver's Sam, who is her great-great-great-granddaughter. "I've loved exploring that relationship," Wisocky said. "Rose, and I have become close in real life as well, as have all of the ladies, especially. But I think that I want to know what Hetty's relationship with her own children if she had any was. I think she's got a lot of mistakes and like, I said, regrets about how she lived her life and her interaction with her own potential daughter – maybe we don't know whether or not she had one!"

The actress then added that the "slow burn, maternal surrogacy" that has been progressing between Hetty and Sam has been "very fun and very rewarding" for both herself and McIver. "I think that will continue, Rose and I both enjoyed playing it. We've convinced ourselves that we're looking more and more like we're related, which really flattering to me if nothing more. But yeah, I think Hetty will continue to be the surrogate mother figure to Samantha."

Ghosts has been renewed for Season 2, which will air later this year on CBS. The show is also streaming for free on Pluto TV, which is an ad-supported service that offers more than 250 live channels, as well as on-demand movies and TV shows. For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.