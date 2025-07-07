Country Singer Reveals He Quit Drinking Over a Year Ago

Brett Young is embracing a “new chapter” in life.

The 44-year-old country singer, who released his new album 2.0 last month, revealed during a June 25 appearance on the TODAY show that the album’s title was a reference to the personal choices he had been making as of late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a new chapter in my life,” the In “Case You Didn’t Know” artist said on the NBC daytime show. “I’ve jumped really deep into health and wellness and trying to hang around longer for my family. It’s kind of like Brett Young 2.0 at the same time.”

Brett Young performs onstage at Pier 17 Rooftop on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Young, who shares daughters Presley, 5, and Rowan, 3, with wife Taylor Mills Young, first started looking more into his health when it came to alcohol consumption.

“It started with alcohol,” he explained. “We cut that out at the beginning of last year. Mornings with babies were not feeling great. It wasn’t serving me, my life or my career, so we cut that out.”

“And then I just started thinking, ‘Well, what else can we do to start hanging around longer for the kiddos?’” Young continued. “There’s a lot of information available to us. I went down that rabbit hole and I’ve just been chasing it ever since.”

Young has been open about his recent life changes, sharing on Instagram on June 13, ” I spent the last little over a year and a half kind of reinventing myself, redefining what I’m trying to accomplish not only with my career but with my life, prioritizing family while also being on the road. It’s just kind of a new chapter. And I feel like not just a better version of myself right now, but the best version of myself.”

“SO proud of you,” Young’s wife commented at the time. “You have worked so hard. You are so talented and I can’t wait for the world to hear! The best one yet!! Love you.”

Young’s new album 2.0 is the country star’s fifth, having first released his self-titled first album in 2017. Since then, he’s gone on to release Ticket to L.A., Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, and Across the Sheets.