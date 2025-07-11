Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘Upload’

Upload’s final season is being uploaded very soon.

Prime Video has announced that the sci-fi dramedy will be premiering its fourth and final season on Aug. 25.

Created by Greg Daniels, the Robbie Amell-led series premiered in 2020 and takes place in 2033, where humans can “upload” themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. In the four-part series final event, “sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

Upload’s final season has been a long wait. Season 3 premiered in October 2023, and Prime renewed the show for Season 4 the following March. Along with Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Andrea Rosen, Owen Daniels, and Josh Banday also star. Daniel also serves as executive producer alongside Howard Klein and Maxwell Vivian.

“When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons,” Daniels said in a statement via TVLine at the time that the final season was announced. “So I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards.”

Meanwhile, Upload is not the only Prime show set to come to an end this summer. The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Wednesday with the first two episodes. Unlike Upload, though, there will be weekly drops, taking the season through September. All four episodes of Upload’s final season will premiere at once in August. It will be the shortest season of Upload.

It’s unknown if these final episodes of Upload will be longer than previous episodes since there are only four left, but it’s likely that if more story needed to be told for a proper conclusion, there would be more episodes. Fans will just have to see what these final episodes are all about when the story comes to an end when all four episodes of Upload’s fourth and final season premiere on Aug. 25 only on Prime Video. The first three seasons are streaming now on Prime.