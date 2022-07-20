'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty's Character Gets Special Treatment at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is about to get a little more spirited thanks to the smash hit CBS sitcom Ghosts making its anticipated debut at the renowned comic book and multi-genre entertainment event this week. Following a groundbreaking season in ratings and fan fervor, television's number one new series Ghosts will make its SDCC debut on Thursday, July 21 and one of the show's most beloved characters Pete — played by Richie Moriarty — is getting some very special treatment.

As part of CBS' Summer of Ghosts campaign, marketing the series following its Season 1 finale leading into the sophomore premiere this September, Ghosts will show up at SDCC with Pinecone Trooper Pete's "Friend Zone," an activation with a cozy, campsite feel in honor of Woodstone's deceased scout leader ghost Pete, whose bleak archery accident left him with an arrow through his neck for eternity.

The world needs more pure souls like Pete. #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/e1LRyQLORE — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) November 12, 2021

Per a Paramount press release, the activation will be set up at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park from July 21 to 24 and will feature a "scare-free" archery activation on what will be set up as "the lawn" of Woodstone Mansion. No badges will be required and fans can connect with the "other side" through psychic mediums and programming that offers guests some insight into their past, present and future.

In addition to the fun and games honoring Moriarty's Pete Martino, the full cast — including "livings" Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as well as the Woodstone Mansion spirits, Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman — will all partake in a panel discussion from 1 p.m. PT to 2 p.m. PT on Thursday in the famed Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. Series guest star Matt Walsh, who previously played Elias — the husband of Wisocky's Hetty — will moderate the panel. The panel also promises some "never before seen footage," which Rotten Tomatoes suggests could be a Season 2 sizzle reel as the cast has been filming since mid-June in Montreal.

We're so excited to channel our inner Pete and make some new friends this week! #SummerOfGhosts #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/P78um7bQjn — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) July 19, 2022

For fans who can't make it to San Diego for the show's debut at the iconic convention, they can participate in the Metaverse, which per Paramount will begin Thursday and take audiences on an immersive journey through the haunted Woodstone Mansion to solve puzzles, undertake quests and earn limited edition, collectible NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The Ghosts mansion was meticulously recreated using actual blueprints and feature surprising interactions with the show's main characters as well.

Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.