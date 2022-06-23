'Ghosts' Star Rebecca Wisocky Teases Season 2 With New Behind the Scenes Photo

The cast of CBS's Ghosts is back together and ready for Season 2! Amid Thursday's announcement of the network's smash hit sitcom returning this September for its sophomore season, series star and Woodstone Mansion's very own lady of the house, Rebecca Wisocky shared a fun behind-the-scenes snapshot with fans, teasing how the "Ghost band's back together!"

Taking to her official Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Wisocky, known for playing Henrietta "Hetty" Woodstone posted a snap with her eight ghostly co-stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza and Danielle Pinnock alongside guest star John Hartman — known for playing Nigel, the love interest of Jones' Isaac. "Ghost Band's back together!! Bad boy Pete on bass. Welcome to Woodstone Mansion Season 2!" Wisocky captioned the photo.

The snapshot sparked a response from Ghosts star Rose McIver who called her co-stars the "dream. team." alongside a fire emoji. She later commented about her co-star Jones, writing: "Omg [Brandon Scott Jones] on the groin stretch" followed by the clapping emoji, praising his flexibility. With Jones, Grodman, Moriarty and Long all clearly working that boyband appeal, Grodman also shared the snapshot on his social media, writing, "The [Ghosts CBS] sophomore album drops 8:30pm (7:30c) Thursday, September 29th on [CBS TV] (or anytime on [Paramount+]."

This past January, Wisocky spoke to PopCulture.com via telephone in support of the episode "The Vault," sharing how much she loves playing her character, Hetty. Even if it means the costume she wears, which entails a gorgeous blue Victorian gown "some days feels tighter than others." Though, she personally loves it. "First of all, it's wonderful to never have a costume fitting and it's become a kind of a ritual to get trussed up into that outfit every day," she said this past winter. "I've said this before, but like the restraint and the restriction that it both literally and metaphorically places on me and how I hold myself and how I move and how I'm forced to breathe and speak because of it is very, very helpful and was really informative for how I play the character and some of the clues that I found about how to enjoy playing her the most."

For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.