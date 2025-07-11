‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Series Order at ABC With Major Stars Returning

It’s officially time to head back to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Variety reports that the long-awaited Scrubs reboot has been given a series order at ABC.

And that’s not all. Original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will be returning to reprise their roles as JD, Turk, and Elliot, respectively. Braff previously signed on to the series in May, but he was the only original star attached. A recent report from Deadline revealed that other stars were in negotiations, and it was only just a matter of time before more joined him. According to sources, now that the show’s been ordered to series, more original cast members are expected to return.

(Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” said creator Bill Lawrence. He has long been planning for a reboot or revival of Scrubs, which ran for seven seasons on NBC and an additional two seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2009. Before it was announced that a reboot was in early development late last year, Lawrence was optimistic that it was going to happen and that he wanted the show to look at how the system has changed over the years and “how it has beaten some of these people down.”

Per the official logline, “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Pictured: (l-r) Actor Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, actor Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Also returning are Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra to serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lawrence will executive produce via Doozer alongside Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Braff, Faison, and Chalke. The Scrubs reboot comes from 20th Television and is set to premiere sometime during the 2025-26 broadcast season, but an exact premiere date has not been announced.

It’s unknown how far into the future the new show will take place, but it can be assumed that it will be at least 16 years to match the end of the original series. More information should be announced in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch all nine seasons of Scrubs on Hulu to prepare.