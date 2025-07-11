4 Ariana Grande Shows and Movies Now Streaming on Netflix

Ahead of Wicked: For Good’s highly anticipated release, fans can prepare by watching some of Ariana Grande’s previous projects.

The “yes, and?” singer has four shows and movies that can be streamed now on Netflix.

Grande has various projects that are on multiple streaming services that showcase both her acting and singing, some more than the other. On Netflix, fans can stream her two sitcoms, a special tour film, and even a Netflix original film. Whether or not more of her projects will be added to Netflix later on, such as Wicked, is unknown, but at least fans can watch these four on Netflix now.

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you

Directed by Paul Dugdale, this Netflix film takes fans on stage and behind the scenes of Grande’s London show for her Sweetener World Tour in 2019. The Sweetener World Tour, in support of her albums sweetener and thank u, next, ran from March to December 2019, spanning three legs and 100 shows. Various shows across the tour were recorded for the live concert tour album, k bye for now (swt live), in December 2019, following the final show.

Don’t Look Up

Released in 2021, the hit film Don’t Look Up marked Grande’s first on-screen acting role since starring in NBC’s Hairspray Live! in 2016. The Netflix Original Film, directed by Adam McKay, centered on a comet that is on a collision course with Earth, and two astronomers who attempt to war humanity but no one really cares. Alongside Grande, the all-star cast also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Sam & Cat

One of Grande’s earliest projects before she really blew up was on the iCarly and Victorious spinoff, Sam & Cat. Starring alongside Jennette McCurdy, she reprised her role as Cat Valentine as she and McCurdy’s Sam Puckett ran their own babysitting service in Los Angeles. The series has actually been making the rounds on Netflix’s chart, and is currently No. 10 in Kids TV in the U.S. The show also starred Cameron Ocasio and Maree Cheatham and ran for a single season, consisting of 35 episodes from 2013 to 2014.

Victorious

Ariana Grande’s breakout role came with Nickelodeon’s Victorious, which ran for four seasons, from 2010 to 2013. The series centered on Victoria Justice’s Tori Vega, a new student at a performing arts high school in Hollywood. Also starring Leo Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet, Victorious became an instant hit and still remains a favorite among fans, as it’s currently No. 4 in Kids TV in the U.S.