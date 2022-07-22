'Ghosts' Cast and Showrunners Reveal 'New Ghosts' Will Appear on CBS Sitcom

The Ghosts cast and showrunners turned up for San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans got quite a lot of surprises. Among them was a revelation about some "new ghosts" being set to appear on the CBS sitcom for its forthcoming second season. According to EW, during the show's SDCC 2022 panel, series star Utkarsh Ambudkar revealed, "We have new ghosts." Meanwhile, Rose McIver added how "the B&B will be open" with new guests but that also means, "it's not smooth sailing... and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

Ambudkar went on to promise that audiences will "learn a lot more about [the Woodstone] ghosts and their histories" and interpersonal relationships. "Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," he said, further sharing that Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) will have a "special" moment in the new season and that Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) "has her own awakening as a woman." Wisocky then chimed in and spoke about co-star Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta: "Danielle has a wonderful flashback that we've all been waiting for."

They are WAY TOO COOL. That swagger.#GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/yD3OqOYYMu — Ellys is Lonely (@TVPartyPlanner) July 22, 2022

Ambudkar added, "We learn about Alberta's past as a singer and how she got there." Finally, the actor also dropped a tease for Viking ghost Thorfinn, played by Devan Chandler Long. Ambudkar mentioned that there is "somebody from his past that we meet, too, that is really special."

Notably, Ghosts co-showrunner Joe Wiseman also previously confirmed that the new season of the show would bring in some new apparitions. "It's a big property, it's a big house… and we have thought of creative, fun ways to bring ghosts into the property," he told TV Line, explaining that they have to be careful when introducing new characters because it eventually "starts to strain credulity." Wiseman added, however, that "there are ghosts wherever Sam goes," so fans will get to know "some of the ghosts on neighboring properties" such as ones that were seen when Sam and Jay visited the Farnsbys in the Ghosts Season 1 finale. "That might have surprising connections to our ghosts, and we can get stories that way," Wiseman said.

Trading the undead for the mostly still-dead, Ghosts stars McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. The cast of quirky and lovable ghosts is made up of Wisocky, Pinnock, Zaragoza, Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.