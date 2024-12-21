CBS’ Christmas Eve and Day Schedules Revealed

CBS is getting into the holiday spirit and the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day schedule has been revealed. Like many networks, CBS has been keeping the holiday cheer all month with specials, movies, and holiday-themed episodes. The celebration will continue on Christmas Eve with the premiere of Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special at 8 p.m. ET. The special features the Grammy-nominated classical music legend performing holiday favorites with his wife and daughter, as well as singers Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson, Josh Groban, and Sofia Carson.

A special holiday version of The Price is Right at Night will follow at 9 p.m. ET. “Holiday Heroes” will honor those who serve our country, welcoming first responders, police officers, firefighters, and members of the military to “come on down!” Capping the night at 10 p.m. ET will be a repeat of Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas, with the comedian doing a mix of stand-up comedy, comedy shorts, and sketches with special guests including Mikey Day, Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, and Carrie Underwood, as well as musical performances.

Pictured: Nate Bargatze Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS

Meanwhile, Christmas Day will look a bit different, at least at night. Long-running procedural NCIS will be taking over the night for three full hours beginning at 8 p.m. ET. While it would make sense for the network to at least air Christmas episodes of NCIS, CBS will be airing three episodes from the first half of Season 22, but not the fall finale, which was actually a Christmas episode. In any case, any chance to watch NCIS is a pretty good excuse.

As previously mentioned, CBS has been airing plenty of Christmas specials and movies throughout the month of December. Original movie Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story, An Evening with Dua Lipa, Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, and the fan-favorite annual National Christmas Tree Lighting are among the few specials to premiere on CBS, along with holiday episodes of Elsbeth, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and Matlock.

There will surely be some fun holiday specials going on across all of television over the next few days, including on CBS, and there will be enough for everyone to go around. A lot of specials are also streaming on Paramount+ and other streamers, and even though CBS lost some classic specials, the network still managed to keep the holiday schedule pretty full, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.