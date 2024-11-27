National Christmas Tree Lightning 2024 Date, Time and Channel Revealed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that includes the annual tradition of the National Christmas Tree Lighting. The 102nd ceremony will be hosted by Mickey Guyton and take place on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on Dec. 5. CBS will broadcast the tree lighting on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Performing at the tree lighting will be Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War and Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood. Also included will be performances by Airmen of Note, one of six ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force band. There will be a lot to look forward to, whether you are actually at the tree lighting on Dec. 5 or watching it from the comfort of your own home on Dec. 20.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting goes all the way back to 1923, when it was first celebrated by President Calvin Coolidge. To this day, it continues to “inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season. The CBS special offers a unique opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of their homes.”

If you are unable to watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting on CBS, the ceremony will be streaming live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs. It will be the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit right before Christmas Day, and it won’t be the only festive special airing on the network this holiday season.

CBS is filled to the brim with holiday movies, episodes, and specials to celebrate the season. Movies include new original film Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story and the animated special Reindeer in Here. Fan-favorite shows with holiday episodes include Matlock, Elsbeth, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, The Equalizer, and NCIS, while specials Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas, Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, and An Evening With Dua Lipa are just a few of the specials.

Don’t miss the National Christmas Tree Lighting on CBS on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Christmas is nearly here, and the tree lighting is proving it.