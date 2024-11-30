If you love classic Christmas specials, CBS has not been kind to you in 2024. The Paramount-owned network gave up rights to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Frosty specials — but it didn’t stop there. CBS is not airing the two Robbie the Reindeer Christmas specials it typically shows, 1999’s Hooves of Fire and 2002’s Legend of the Lost Tribe.

These oddball stop-motion specials have been a staple in CBS’ lineup over the past decade, but 2024 marks them fading back into obscurity. The specials, which made their way to the U.S. in 2002, follow the struggles of Rudolph’s son Robbie as he attempts to become accepted as part of Santa’s sleigh team. Legend of the Lost Tribe sees him encountering a group of Vikings. The specials were originally BBC productions that were dubbed over with American stars, including Ben Stiller and Britney Spears.

It’s unclear if CBS scrapped its Robbie the Reindeer airings in light of losing the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer rights to NBC. The network opted to not broadcast Frosty Returns after losing the Frosty the Snowman rights to NBC, so there appears to be a pattern forming.

Robbie the Reindeer Specials Are Unavailable to Stream Legally in 2024

There is currently no way to legally stream any of the Robbie the Reindeer specials (Hooves of Fire, Legend of the Lost Tribe and the U.K.-only Close Encounters of the Herd Kind) in the U.S. And it does not appear any broadcast or cable network intends to air them in 2024. However, DVD copies appear to be floating around retailers.

There is no word on the future of the Robbie the Reindeer franchise’s future in the U.S., including where they could air in 2025.