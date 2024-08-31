'NCIS' Character's Season 22 Return Just Got Spoiled

One NCIS character is staying on the team. After Katrina Law's Jessica Knight accepted an offer to be chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton, it was a question of whether or not she would be staying on the series. It wasn't much of a surprise that she took the job, as she was initially a REACT officer before joining NCIS and was likely still grieving her fallen team. However, she and Brian Dietzen's Jimmy Palmer were getting pretty serious, and having him lose her after losing his wife Breena, it would have been all the more heartbreaking.

Luckily, that doesn't seem to be the case. CBS released promotional shoots for the upcoming 22nd season, and Law is included in a new photo, confirming her return. While it's possible that she won't be in as many episodes if her REACT job is continuing, it is nice to know that she is not going anywhere, at least not any time soon. NCIS has seen one too many exits in recent seasons, and it seems like the current team will be sticking around.

(Photo: Katrina Law, from the CBS Original Series NCIS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. - Art Streiber/CBS)

That being said, it's likely Jessica will still be working with the REACT team when the series comes back. It is hard to tell where that storyline will go or how long it will last, so anything can happen. There will probably be a time jump in the premiere episode, which could give fans an explanation of Jess' status on the team. Since a synopsis has not been revealed yet, the story can go in any number of directions.

Katrina Law joined NCIS towards the end of Season 18 in a recurring role before being upped to series regular for Season 19 when Jess joined the team. She became an instant fan-favorite and fit right in. Her REACT storyline may not go away so easily, and things could always change throughout the season but for now, Jessica Knight is not going anywhere any time soon.

Fans will be able to find out soon what Jess and the rest of the team are up to when NCIS Season 22 premieres on Monday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the two-hour series premiere of NCIS: Origins. There is much to look forward to and endless possibilities for how it will all go down.