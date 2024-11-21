‘Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story’: Steph Gets Nugget Checked Out by a Vet Amid Her Changing Holiday Plans (Exclusive Clip)

CBS is getting into the holiday spirit with its new original movie, Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Premiering tonight, the film centers on a beloved family dog named Nugget falling sick over Christmas. “Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) must abandon her very elegant holiday plans with her boyfriend’s family and return instead to her small Australian coastal hometown to confront the chaos of her own…less elegant family. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them.”

In the exclusive clip, Steph gets Nugget checked out by the vet, and the two discuss Steph’s family and her change of Christmas plans, which no longer involve her boyfriend, but she has plans to meet up with him and his family once Nugget is all better. Steph just doesn’t like breaking bad news to her family since she’ll be leaving, so she’s just trying to juggle both. After the vet asks her where she wants to be, things get a bit awkward so they try to joke to cut the tension.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nugget Is Dead? comes from the creative team behind Paramount+ comedy series Colin from Accounts and is produced by Easy Tiger and CBS Studios. Along with Zerbst, the film also stars Gia Carides, Ed Oxenbould, Damien Garvey, Tara Morice, Claude Jabbour, Kerry Armstrong, Priscilla Doueihy, and Jenna Owen, among others. Imogen McCluskey directed the film, which was written by Owen and Zerbst.

Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story is one of many holiday titles coming to CBS this festive season. Other movies and specials airing on the network include An Evening with Dua Lipa, Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas, National Christmas Tree Lighting, and Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays. There will also be festive episodes of CBS favorites such as Matlock, Elsbeth, The Equalizer, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and Ghosts.

Be sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek of Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story above and tune in to what will likely be a heartwarming and heart-wrenching Christmas film tonight at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. The holiday season is upon us, and there are plenty of films, specials, and shows to get into the festive spirit because it is never too soon.