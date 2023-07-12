'Bob's Burgers' Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed

Bob's Burgers is opening back up for Season 14, and now the series has a premiere date! The Hollywood Reporter reports that the long-running Fox animated series will be coming back on Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET, as part of the network's Animation Domination block alongside The Simpsons, new series Krapopolis, and Family Guy.

The animated lineup is also part of Fox's overall fall schedule, which will consist of both animated series and unscripted series to account for the strike. Since the Animation Guild is under a different umbrella, there isn't much to worry about, at least not yet. While the schedule will look a little different with no scripted series, it seems that the animated block on Sundays will be sticking around, which is still something that fans can look forward to.

Fox isn't the only network that has had to rework their fall schedule and stray from a normal lineup. ABC is also skipping scripted shows for the fall in favor of a strike-proof lineup that will consist entirely of unscripted favorites. Meanwhile, although CBS has a fall schedule already planned, it is eyeing Paramount+ originals to air on the network in order to keep it filled. Not much is revealed for NBC with their fall schedule reworking plans, but it did acquire a couple of seasons of Canadian medical drama Transplant and ordered a reboot of docuseries Wild Kingdom, so it's possible a revised schedule for them could also be coming soon.

With news of Fox's schedule, this means that any and all scripted series on the network will be held off for midseason or later, which was expected. It's possible there could still be reruns on some days, but other than that, new episodes won't be until early 2024 at the earliest. There is no telling when the writers' strike will come to an end, and with a possible actors' strike looming as well, it could be an even longer wait. At least fans can still look forward to some of their favorite animated series to get them through, which may be all that they're going to get for a while.

Don't miss Bob's Burgers Season 14 premiering on Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET only on Fox as part of the network's Animation Domination block. Hopefully, things go smoothly, but it's hard to predict whether or not there will be a delay, so fans will just have to cross their fingers.