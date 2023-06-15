Paramount+ Originals Could Appear on the CBS Fall 2023 Schedule

While CBS' fall schedule was already announced, the network might be doing some reworking, thanks to the continuing writers' strike. According to Deadline, CBS is looking at alternatives for later in the year, with much of the slate leaning more towards into reality and possibly even Paramount+ originals. CBS' summer schedule won't officially be starting until mid-late July, meaning that a lot of the shows will be going into the fall, at least through September, and possibly later. That won't be all, however.

During a keynote, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, said that they're "looking at some of the Paramount+ originals. We're spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that A, have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness."

While it's unknown what series are in contention, there are definitely more than a few possibilities, as Cheeks said one "may have been on CBS before. SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount+ during Season 5 and is still doing remarkably well on the streamer, with a Season 7 on the way and a standalone movie. Bringing the show back to broadcast, even if just temporary, would likely pull in more audiences, especially those who will more than likely be deprived of Max Thieriot if Fire Country doesn't come back in the fall.

There's also the other former CBS series Evil, which is also doing pretty well on Paramount+ since its transition. Criminal Minds: Evolution can't be forgotten, either. While the latest season and first season of the revived series originally premiered on Paramount+, it wouldn't be surprising if CBS wanted to bring it back home, considering the first 15 seasons aired on the network. There are many other possibilities, but it's expected that the revised CBS scheduling plans will be revealed soon.

With SAG-AFTRA recently voting to authorize a strike pending their contracts, it's possible the strike will go on even further. But since there hasn't been any indication that it would be coming to an end any time soon, more and more networks seem to be bringing in alternatives or backups. Much of The CW's fall schedule will have either unscripted or acquired programming, with ABC going entirely unscripted. CBS looking to change their schedule means that they probably aren't the only ones, and fans should expect more changes on the horizon for other networks.