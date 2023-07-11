'Family Guy' Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed

Family Guy is officially coming back this fall! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has set premiere dates for its Animation Domination block on Sunday, with the long-running series premiering on Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET, following The Simpsons, new series Krapopolis, and Bob's Burgers. The lineup comes in the midst of the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, but with the Animation Guild being under a different umbrella, most animated projects are not affected, and it seems like the network is confident with what they have.

Though not long after the writers' strike started in May, creator Seth MacFarlane, as well as showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, were announced to temporarily leave Family Guy as a result of the strike. At the time, it was unknown how long their leave would be and if it would impact the show. However, with Fox having a premiere date for Season 22 of Family Guy, it seems like fans won't have to worry about it, at least for now.

The network also announced premiere dates for the rest of its fall slate, which consists of all unscripted and animated programming, similar to what ABC is doing. This means that Fox will be holding its scripted shows for midseason or later, and it won't be surprising if other networks were to follow suit as well. This is the first time that Fox has unveiled anything for its fall lineup, as it didn't give a schedule during Upfronts. Depending on if anything changes, at least animation-wise, Fox's schedule for the fall is likely going to stick.

While Season 22 has yet to premiere on Fox, fans can also get excited for Season 23, as the network renewed Family Guy for two seasons back in January. The series has come a long way since its initial cancellation in 2002 and revival in 2004, and there is no slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully, October gets here soon, but just knowing that the series will definitely be coming back this fall, again, depending on any delays due to any strike, is just enough to keep fans going.

Family Guy's 22nd season will premiere on Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET only on Fox. All 21 seasons are streaming on Hulu, and it will surely keep people occupied until then, maybe even give them a few chances to rewatch it however many times they want.