Is Kelly Clarkson the All-Time ‘Best Singer in America’? Debate Ignites Among ‘American Idol’ Fans

It’s no doubt that Kelly Clarkson has one of the greatest voices in music. The inaugural winner of American Idol, Clarkson’s voice spans genres, as displayed during her Kelly Karaoke performances on her daytime talk show where she performs covers of her favorite songs.

With her return to music via a new Las Vegas residency after a musical hiatus, reportedly to focus on her grueling talk show schedule, her performances are making its way across social media and creating a discussion about whether she’s the best talent to come out of American Idol, and the greatest voice of a generation. Social media users are split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who Is Team Kelly?

It seemingly started with one post to X, formerly Twitter, with Nick Marino re-posting a clip of Clarkson singing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” during her residency and writing, “American Idol casually found the best singer in America on their first try and no one has come close since.” One user chimed in, “Like it’s actually crazy how they did it right the first try and never again!” Another added, “It’s not even a reach for her. She has such a gift.”

There’s two others who standout

While many agree Clarkson’s voice is undeniable, there are some who disagree that she’s the best to come out of the reality singing competition series, particularly noting Fantasia, who won Season 3, and Jennifer Hudson, who competed on Fantasia’s season and went on to become an EGOT winner. Both have acted in major films and starred on Broadway, with Hudson also hosting her own daytime talk show.

“This fallacy could only be true if “Fantasia Borino” and the queen “Jennifer Hudson ” didn’t exist,” one user responded. “I love Kelly but Jennifer Hudson the EGOT winner would have something to say about that lol But love them both,” one added.

A little country singer who could also has a huge fanbase

Others were quick to point out that Carrie Underwood, who won in Season 4 following Fantasia, is also fierce competition. Underwood was the first country singer crowned and has gone on to win multiple awards, including Grammy awards and Country Music Awards.

“Carrie Underwood is pretty good. Other than that, all forgettable,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Carrie Underwood is also pretty ridiculous, but yeah as far as range and stylistic range…. KC may be the best vocalist on the planet right now.” Someone else added, “So I take it Carrie Underwood didn’t make your cut? If so, you have not been listening.”