Who Is Eric Biermann? ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Tribute, Explained

Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia may have noticed a tribute to someone not involved with the series at the end of the Season 17 premiere last week.

At the end of the new episode, “The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary” (which, as you might expect, is a crossover with ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary), a title card reads “In Loving Memory of Eric Biermann.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Courtesy of FX

While Biermann has never had a production credit on an episode of Always Sunny, his brother Todd has.

Todd Biermann is responsible for directing some of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s most iconic late-season episodes, like season 11’s “Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs” or Season 13’s finale “Mac Finds His Pride.” He hasn’t directed an episode of Sunny in four years, but returned to helm this season’s premiere.

Eric Biermann’s obituary says he passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2024.

“Eric lit up every room from the moment that he walked in. He always loved to be surrounded by his family and friends, especially when that meant going out to eat. He had a heart of gold and was devoted to his friends,” his obituary reads. “He simply had a way to make everyone feel special. If you needed a confidant, a cheerleader, a tour guide or partner in crime, Eric was your guy. He just made people happy.”

New episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia air every Wednesday night on FX, and stream on Hulu the next morning.