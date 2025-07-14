TV News Host Lands New Gig Just Days After Her Show’s Cancellation

Georgie Tunny won’t be leaving Network 10 after all, following the recent cancellation of The Project.

Unlike The Project co-stars Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris, the Australian presenter and host will be joining the network’s brand-new current affairs program, 10 News+, following the decision to cancel the popular talk show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

10 News+, which is hosted by Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock, premiered earlier this month on Network 10 and airs six days a week. On July 3, the network announced in a statement that Tunny would be joining 10 News+, following sports, news and more in Australia and around the world.

Georgie Tunny arrives to see Lando Norris make his first public debut as a Ralph Lauren ambassador ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Stokehouse St. Kilda on March 11, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

“I’ve always been a fan of news delivered differently and am excited to be staying with the 10 family,” she said in a statement on July 3, as per Variety Australia. “Can’t wait to see where this new chapter leads.”

“I’m delighted Georgie is joining us at 10 News+ and I am looking forward to seeing the stories with heart that she can produce for us,” added Martin White, VP News, Paramount Australia. “Georgie is a standout journalist with a remarkable ability to connect with people and uncover the moments that resonate most.”

Georgie Tunny attends the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

10 News+‘s extended news slot and Deal or No Deal schedule change prompted the cancellation of The Project, which last aired on June 27 after 16 years and more than 4,500 episodes.

Tunny had joined The Project full-time in August 2022 after acting as a temporary replacement for Carrie Bickmore earlier in the year. Tunny is also the co-host of the podcast Two Good Sports with Abbey Gelmi and began narrating House Hunters Australia in May.