NBC Reboots Classic TV Show Amid Writers Strike

It's time to head back to Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom! NBC is reviving the classic and iconic wildlife show and slated it for a fall premiere, per Deadline. Peter Gros will host the new series, which Hearst Media Production Group will produce in an exclusive partnership with Mutual of Omaha. Gros is the former host of the original series and is also a veteran wildlife expert. This reboot of the nature show comes as most of NBC's scripted shows are on hold amid the writers' strike.

Being added to the NBC fall schedule, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild is set to premiere on Saturday, Oct. 7 as part of NBC's "The More You Know" programming block. It will also be available on the NBC website and NBC VOD. The original Wild Kingdom premiered in 1963 on NBC, switching to syndication in 1971, and ran until 1988. Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler served as co-hosts until Perkins left in 1985, and Fowler became the full-time host, with Peter Gros serving as his new co-host.

Wild Kingdom was then revived in 2002 by Animal Planet and ran until 2011. Two years later, the series got revived again, this time in the form of webisodes hosted by Stephanie Arne. Protecting the Wild marks the series' fourth incarnation. Wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will join Gros in the new series. Even 60 years after its original debut, Wild Kingdom will continue to document wildlife and nature, which is more important now more than ever, as by the title, it will be spreading awareness for wildlife conservation.

The revival is likely NBC's way of keeping their fall schedule filled with the writers' strike, likely creating some upcoming delays. The network had already acquired multiple seasons of Canadian medical drama Transplant as a backup for either the fall or midseason schedule, depending on where it would need it. With ABC's strike-proof schedule and CBS eyeing Paramount+ originals to keep their schedule filled, it's likely NBC will be next to rework their lineup since there's no end in sight for the strike, especially with SAG-AFTRA members joining the picket lines soon.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild premieres Saturday, October 7 on NBC's "The More You Know" programming block. Be sure to tune in to see all there is to wildlife and to keep you occupied during the fall season.