CBS Fall 2023 Schedule Revealed

CBS has officially become the first network to reveal its fall lineup for the 2023-24 schedule, and it is huge. New seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race, both airing on Wednesdays, will include 90-minute episodes. Additionally, three new dramas are joining the slate: The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, Matlock, and the Justin Hartley-led series Tracker, which will premiere following Super Bowl LVII. The Wayans comedy Poppa's House is also set to premiere on the schedule later in the season.

The two remaining NCIS series keep their Monday spots, with FBI still taking over Tuesdays. Meanwhile, recently renewed S.W.A.T. will once again be joining its Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods on Fridays, where it will be airing its seventh and final season.

The network will also continue airing the Tony Awards, GRAMMY Awards, CMT Music Awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors, while Sundays will still be mostly occupied by CBS Sports. CBS is keeping things packed for next season, so take a look below to see the full 2023-24 schedule below (all times are listed in ET). Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.