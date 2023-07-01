Possible Actors Strike Looming: What It Means for Your Favorite TV Shows

The writers' strike is going on two months now, and with no end in sight, it seems that people may have to worry about an actors' strike. Last month, it was revealed that SAG-AFTRA members had voted to authorize a strike if their contract didn't meet negotiations, and now CNN reports that the deadline has been extended past its June 30th deadline. The expiration is now on July 12. But what does this mean for TV?

As of now, there isn't any indication that negotiations have gotten any further for the Writers Guild of America, as writers and even actors continue to picket major studios on both coasts. In preparation for delays, as now would be around the time that most shows would start production on their upcoming seasons, networks have had to rearrange their fall schedules. ABC has a strike-proof lineup that consists of only unscripted series, while CBS is looking to air Paramount+ originals.

Once the writers' strike began, production on many shows paused, aside from the ones with completed scripts where they could continue and finish filming. If the actors strike and the writers come to an agreement with studios before the actors do, there's not really any way that shows would continue to film since that would also be an essential part of television. You have two very essential parts, the writers and the actors, and without either, there is no show.

Considering the last writers' strike in 2007-2008 lasted for just over three months, this one could very well last even longer. And if the actors get involved as well, Hollywood will be going dark for who knows how long. Of course, there's always the possibility that SAG-AFTRA will come to an agreement with their negotiations and they won't strike, but as long as the writers remain on strike or vice versa, TV shows won't be made until both parties get what they're demanding, and what they deserve.

There is no way to predict whether or not the actors will strike and when the writers' strike will end. Hopefully, both writers and actors will get good news soon, but for now, fans just have to hope that their favorite shows will return later this year and that television will get back to normal. At least there is streaming so fans can still watch their favorites, even if it's not new episodes.