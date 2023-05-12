NBC's Fall Schedule Sees Shakeups

NBC has announced its fall 2023 schedule, and it's going to be seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, there will officially be a new comedy block on Tuesdays, with some dramas being pushed to midseason. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is that fall will no longer see a full Law & Order Thursday, as Organized Crime has been held off for midseason as part of a strike contingency plan to keep shows in production ahead of writers walking out. The new series Found will instead close out Thursdays. Organized Crime, along with La Brea, which is also being held for midseason, will both see their seasons shortened.

Quantum Leap will also be moving to Tuesdays, where Jon Cryer's Extended Family will be airing as well. Meanwhile, a Blake Shelton-less The Voice on Mondays will be followed by The Irrational. Luckily amidst these shakeups, One Chicago Wednesdays will be keeping the same, so that's at least one constant, as well as the obvious Sunday Night Football staple.

Other shows returning for midseason include Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I., Password, Deal or No Deal, Transplant, and a new America's Got Talent spinoff. Check below for the full schedule for NBC's fall lineup, all times are in ET. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.