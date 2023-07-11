'The Simpsons' Season 35 Premiere Date Revealed

The Simpsons are coming back for their 35th season, and it's going to be here sooner than you think. Amidst delays and schedules being reworked due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, Fox has announced premiere dates for its Animation Domination Sunday night block this fall, and of course, the network's most beloved cartoon family is coming back at full force. And it's only a few months away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he long-running animated series will officially premiere Season 35 on Sunday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The Simpsons will then be followed by new series Krapopolis and veterans Bob's Burgers and Family Guy. The dates mark the first dose of news for Fox's fall schedule, as the network hasn't even put out a lineup of any kind, unlike other networks. It's possible that the strike has something to do with it, as animation fall under a different umbrella, at least for the most part.

Season 35 of The Simpsons was announced back in January, when it was also renewed for Season 36, meaning that the series will still be on for at least another two years, and it wouldn't be surprising if it comes back for more. Meanwhile, since the Animation Guild is different from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, it doesn't seem like fans should have to worry about any animated series being delayed, and it doesn't sound like there's any talk about it either. So as for now, The Simpsons will be dominating Sunday nights on Fox along with its fellow animated siblings.

Even with premiere dates for four of Fox's animated series, one series that has yet to have a premiere date is The Great North. First premiering in 2021, the series, which stars Nick Offerman and Jenny Slate, was renewed for a fourth season last summer, and it's been almost a year since that happened. Unfortunately, it's unknown when the network could finally air it. It's troubling that it's not part of the fall schedule on Fox, but it's possible it could be saved for midseason or later, so fans will just have to keep a lookout for it.

While October 1 seems like a long time, it should hopefully get here soon. Summer is basically half over now, which means the fall season will be here before you know it. Hopefully, this will also mark the beginning of networks announcing premiere dates, even if it is animated, acquired, or unscripted shows, since it might be a while for the scripted stuff.