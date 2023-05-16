ABC's Strike-Proof Fall 2023 Schedule Includes 'Dancing With the Stars,' 'Bachelor' Spinoffs, and More

ABC might want to temporarily rename itself the Game Show Network for a few months later this year. The Disney-owned network released a Fall 2023 schedule filled with unscripted reality and competition shows, in anticipation of the Writers Guild of America's strike continuing on into June. Disney moved Dancing With the Stars back to ABC after a one-season trial on Disney+, and ordered a new Bachelor spinoff to join Bachelor in Paradise.

The new Bachelor spinoff is The Golden Bachelor, which will air after DWTS on Mondays. It is the only new show launching in the fall. Bachelor in Paradise, which stole DWTS' Monday slot last season, was moved to Tuesdays after Celebrity Jeopardy! Two Abbott Elementary reruns will air on Wednesdays, between Judge Steve Harvey and What Would You Do?

Although ABC anticipates that none of its scripted shows will be ready soon, the network has many in the works. It rescued 9-1-1 after Fox canceled it, and new seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Not Dead Yet, The Good Doctor, Will Trent, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Conners, American Idol, The Bachelor, and The Rookie will air later in the season. ABC picked up the Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, but the future of Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are unsettled at the moment. Big Sky, The Company You Keep, and Alaska Daily were canceled. Scroll on for a look at ABC's Fall 2023 plans. All times are in Eastern and Pacific.