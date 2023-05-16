ABC's Strike-Proof Fall 2023 Schedule Includes 'Dancing With the Stars,' 'Bachelor' Spinoffs, and More
ABC might want to temporarily rename itself the Game Show Network for a few months later this year. The Disney-owned network released a Fall 2023 schedule filled with unscripted reality and competition shows, in anticipation of the Writers Guild of America's strike continuing on into June. Disney moved Dancing With the Stars back to ABC after a one-season trial on Disney+, and ordered a new Bachelor spinoff to join Bachelor in Paradise.
The new Bachelor spinoff is The Golden Bachelor, which will air after DWTS on Mondays. It is the only new show launching in the fall. Bachelor in Paradise, which stole DWTS' Monday slot last season, was moved to Tuesdays after Celebrity Jeopardy! Two Abbott Elementary reruns will air on Wednesdays, between Judge Steve Harvey and What Would You Do?
Although ABC anticipates that none of its scripted shows will be ready soon, the network has many in the works. It rescued 9-1-1 after Fox canceled it, and new seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Not Dead Yet, The Good Doctor, Will Trent, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Conners, American Idol, The Bachelor, and The Rookie will air later in the season. ABC picked up the Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, but the future of Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are unsettled at the moment. Big Sky, The Company You Keep, and Alaska Daily were canceled. Scroll on for a look at ABC's Fall 2023 plans. All times are in Eastern and Pacific.
Monday
8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars
10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (new show)
After one season on Disney+, DWTS is back on ABC. Alfonso Ribeiro will host with Julianne Hough, who replaces Tyra Banks. Meanwhile, The Golden Bachelor is a new Bachelor spinoff featuring a man over 60, with women contestants who are also over 60. The project has been in the work for years, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise will return for another season in the fall, but will air on Tuesdays. Last season, the show was given the DWTS Monday slot and served as the lead-in to The Good Doctor. Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to return in the fall. It was hosted by Mayim Bialik, but she has refused to cross the picket line in a show of solidarity to the writers.
Wednesday
8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (two encore episodes)
10 p.m.: What Would You Do?
Judge Steve Harvey will lead off Wednesday nights, which ABC has usually reserved for sitcoms. ABC will try to get Abbott Elementary in front of more eyeballs by airing back-to-back reruns of the acclaimed workplace comedy. What Would You Do? is a long-running hidden camera show.
Thursday
8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9 p.m.: Press Your Luck
10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid
Thursdays will be an all-game show night for ABC. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will kick things off, with Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid following. These shows usually air on Sundays. It will be a huge disappointment for those used to watching Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy on Thursday nights.
Friday and Saturday
Friday
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20
Saturday
College Football
Friday and Saturday are the nights least impacted by the domination of unscripted shows. Shark Tank and 20/20 will continue airing on Fridays, with college football games dominating Saturday nights.
Sunday
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney (three hours)
It wouldn't be an ABC schedule without America's Funniest Home Videos on Sundays! ABC will also air Disney movies under the Wonderful World of Disney banner. The Rookie usually airs on Sundays and will likely return later in the season.