HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Gets Major Update, First Look Photo Revealed

A new generation of young wizards and witches are now walking the halls of Hogwarts.

Production on HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially begun at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK ahead of its 2027 premiere, HBO announced Monday alongside a first-look image of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, a role played by Daniel Radcliffe in the original film series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McLaughlin leads the cast of the show, which HBO describes as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowlings’ beloved magical book series, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

HBO announced four new cast members Monday: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. They join a cast that also includes

The cast is rounded out by John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley.

Written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, the anticipated TV show was first ordered series in April 2023. Marking the first small screen adaptation of Rowlings’ seven books, which were published between 1997 and 2007 and transport readers to the Wizarding World, the Harry Potter TV show is set to cover one book per season.

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for,” Warner Bros. Discovery said. “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

The Harry Potter series is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Mark Mylod serves as director of multiple episodes and executive producer. The show is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027, though an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been released.