'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Return Date Planned for October

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The final batch of Blue Bloods episodes are just around the corner. CBS has revealed its 2024 fall premiere dates, which begin in October. After it was previously announced that Blue Bloods will continue to round out Friday nights this fall following S.W.A.T. and Fire Country, Season 14, Part 2 will officially kick off on Friday, Oct. 18.

Blue Bloods was initially announced to be ending after 14 seasons late last year, with Season 14 splitting into two parts. The first part consisted of 10 episodes and aired in the spring. Now, the final eight are premiering in October, with the series finale set for December. As of now, a finale date has not been revealed, but filming did recently wrap up, meaning that fans won't have long to say goodbye to the Reagans because it's just a few months away.

(Photo: "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. - CBS)

Not too many details have been revealed about the final eight episodes, but it wouldn't be surprising if they were the most intense episodes yet. It's likely the Reagans will be dealing with a lot and possibly thinking about their futures, whether it's about family or perhaps their careers beyond law and the NYPD. One thing that is certain is that fans will be invited to several more family dinners, and they may be the most emotional dinners in the series' history.

Meanwhile, fans and even some of the cast are still hoping that Blue Bloods gets the S.W.A.T. treatment and is saved from cancellation. Even though it's likely their petitions and campaigns won't save the series, a potential spinoff may happen later down the line, but CBS Studios President David Stapf recently said that it needs to be done right. Whether that means putting focus on a beloved character or starting completely fresh is unknown, but the wait would surely be worth it if it means that another Blue Bloods series is happening.

It will be sad to say goodbye to Blue Bloods after all these years, but these final episodes will surely be as entertaining and intense as ever. And it all starts on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+. It's the perfect time to rewatch or watch for the first time in order to catch up before the end is here.