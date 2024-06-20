'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Bids Farewell With Final Day Photos

Donnie Wahlberg and the Blue Bloods cast are officially bidding farewell to the CBS procedural. While the final batch of Blue Bloods episodes won't be airing until later this year on CBS' fall 2024 schedule, the cast has continued to film through the finale, with filming wrapping up. Wahlberg took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye alongside a video of him hopping off the tour bus, going straight from New Kids mode to Danny Reagan. He had just played in Pittsburgh for New Kids on the Block's Magic Summer Tour.

"Last day of Blue Bloods," Wahlberg wrote with a down arrow emoji. "Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it. To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you. To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud. Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don't make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you."

Wahlberg is not the only Blue Bloods cast member reflecting on the final day of filming. Via People, both Vanessa Ray and Wahlberg reposted a photo of the two of them sharing a group hug with Marisa Ramirez. On the photo, which was initially captioned "last day feels," Ray wrote, "I love them so much," and Wahlberg added "Family forever." Having worked together for over a decade, the emotions on that set for the cast and crew were likely all over the place.

As of now, a premiere date for the final episodes has yet to be announced, but the Blue Bloods series finale will air in December. The cast will probably be sharing much more content on social media in preparing for the final eight episodes, which will surely make fans even more emotional. More information on Season 14, Part 2 of Blue Bloods should be revealed in the coming months, and it will be exciting yet sad to see how the Reagans' story comes to an end.