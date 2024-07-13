'Blue Bloods' Spinoff Update Spells Disappointment for Fans

CBS Studios President David Stapf said that there isn't anything that's "going to be in development soon," but it will just take time.

The Blue Bloods universe won't be expanding any time soon. Ahead of the procedural's series finale in December, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins previously hinted that a Blue Bloods spinoff was being planned. Unfortunately, it seems like it might still take some time before anything happens. CBS Studios President David Stapf clarified the plans with Deadline, and it won't make fans very happy.

"We don't have anything that's going to be in development soon, but it's a brand, a title, and a show that is beloved," Stapf explained. "We've got to get it right, so we're taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there's still time for us to figure that out."

(Photo: "Heroes" – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony's daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - John Paul Filo/CBS)

It makes sense that any new Blue Bloods series won't be happening for a while. The show has been a staple on CBS for 14 seasons. It's hard to find that same magic with a spinoff, but the fact that CBS is taking great care in making sure that it's the right series and the right time means that the wait will be worth it. There are endless possibilities as to what a Blue Bloods spinoff would look like. Whether it would focus on a Reagan family member or a brand new character is unknown, which is why it's going to be taking so long.

Meanwhile, despite confirmation that Blue Bloods will indeed come to a close this winter, fans are not giving up. Campaigns and petitions are still going strong in an effort to save the series, Tom Selleck is not ready to say goodbye, and Donnie Wahlberg previously heard "rumblings" that these final eight episodes may not be it. It is always possible that Blue Bloods could get the S.W.A.T. treatment, but with filming officially wrapped, that might be hard.

Even though another Blue Bloods series may not be happening for a while, fans can still look forward to the final eight episodes this fall on CBS. A premiere date has not been announced, but it shouldn't be long until more information is released. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.