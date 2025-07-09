Major PBS Show Ending After 11 Seasons

A major, long-running PBS show is coming to an end.

The network has announced that Grantchester will be returning to MASTERPIECE for its 11th and final season.

Filming is set to begin later this month, with Robson Green, Rishi Nair, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns confirmed to return. Grantchester premiered on ITV in the UK in 2014 and MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2015. Based on The Grantchester Mysteries by James Runcie, the series originally followed a former Scots Guards officer and his successor as they worked with a detective inspector to solve crimes.

Shown L-R: Mrs. C (Tessa Peake-Jones), Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Meg Grey (Christie Russell-Brown) Courtesy of Kudos, ITV, and MASTERPIECE.

“At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love,” creator, writer, and executive producer Daisy Coulam said in a statement. “We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

“From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues,” said Green. “They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed.”

Shown L-R: Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) Courtesy of Kudos, ITV, and MASTERPIECE.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey,” Green continued. “Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Daisy Coulam… from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience It has been an honor to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

As for Season 11’s premise, “everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made. This final season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith – big changes are coming to Grantchester…” As of now, a premiere date has not been given, but the wait for the final season of Grantchester will be worth it. New episodes of Grantchester Season 10 air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on MASTERPIECE on PBS.