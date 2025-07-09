‘Superman & Lois’ Star Elizabeth Tulloch on ‘Passing the Baton’ to Rachel Brosnahan (Exclusive)

As Superman is flying into theaters this week, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch is doing something special to commemorate the new film, and she’s doing so with the help of Milk-Bone in a way that would make Krypto proud.

Tulloch portrayed Lois Lane on The CW DC series, which came to an end late last year after four seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress has partnered with dog biscuit brand Milk-Bone for a special screening of James Gunn’s Superman on Thursday with her rescue puppy Marvin and over 40 dogs. “I have asked and gotten confirmation that there will be Superman capes for all the doggies, which will be really cute,” Tulloch said. “And I’m just a big fan of Milk-Bone. Our last dog loved Milk-Bone, and then we’re training with the little clicker, the puppy a lot, and they’re his favorite treats. And so when they reached out and said, ‘Do you wanna go to this Milk-Bone screening with 40 dogs?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ But one of the things about Milk-Bone is that they’ve been around since 1908.”

Pictured: Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: The CW

“And it’s kinda like when you think of a dog treat, you think of Milk-Bone, you think of the shape Milk-Bone dog treat,” she continued. “It’s gonna be very funny. I’m bringing David [Giuntoli, husband] with me to be Marvin’s babysitter, because he is only five and a half months old, and so I don’t know how he’s gonna do, he’s not fully potty trained yet. So I think it’ll be really fun and we’re looking forward to this screening.”

In Superman, in theaters Friday, Rachel Brosnahan will be starring as Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane. Tulloch admitted that she hasn’t spoken to the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star but noted that the “extent of any interaction we’ve had is I had done a social media post when we finished our show just thanking everyone who’s been involved, the cast, the crew, obviously, the fans for their support over the years. And I said, I’m excited to pass the baton. Tyler [Hoechlin] and I always say, we knew going into this that we would be one of a handful of actors. It’s not like, ‘Okay. We’ll be the last live-action Lois and Clark ever.’ I’ve heard she’s a great actress, and I’m really excited to see what she does with the character when I see the Milk-Bone screening on Thursday.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Tulloch portrayed the iconic character for four seasons on Superman & Lois after making appearances on The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow for the “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover events. Even before S&L premiered, she “had a feeling the show was gonna do well just because the way it was pitched to us. Once we kind of got our own thing was really enticing. It was a compelling pitch. It was sort of, think of it less as a superhero show and more of a family drama. Like, This Is Us or Friday Night Lights with these two iconic characters leading.”

“But it was very grounded, and I love the way we shot in widescreen, and I loved how sort of muted it was,” Tulloch continued. “And I’m just really proud of some of the subject matter that the writers weren’t afraid of tackling, such as the late-term miscarriage or Lois’ breast cancer storyline, Jordan’s social anxiety. And it just was an honor to play such an iconic character.”

Superman & Lois eventually came to an end last fall, partly due to the release of the new Superman film. Regardless, the series was able to have a fitting ending and a final season that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Elizabeth Tulloch thinks the finale, which included a montage of the Kent family growing old and Clark adopting a dog named Krypto, was “really beautiful.”

Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

She continued, “The fans seemed to really love it, which is the most important thing that they all said that it was. We really stuck the landing, and they loved the sort of full circle. Everything sort of wrapped up really beautifully. And I was a little worried with Clark finally having a human heart and losing Clark, but people loved it. I’ve heard from so many people that they felt like it’s one of the best series. When the door opens and it’s the two of us, they did a really great job of it.”

Despite the DC era on The CW now extinct and Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane, would Tulloch ever reprise the role in some way, shape, or form? “Oh, I would do it in a heartbeat,” she said. “It would be so much fun.”

Superman releases in theaters on Friday, and all four seasons of Superman & Lois are streaming on HBO Max.