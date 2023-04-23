'9-1-1' Could Move to New Network

While the Season 6 finale of Fox's 9-1-1 is just over a few weeks away, the series has yet to be renewed, but if it does, it may not be with the same network. A report from Deadline in March states that since Fox has no ownership over the series due to the merger with Disney, negotiations between Fox and 20th TV may not be as straightforward as before. Meanwhile, a separate report from Deadline says that if Fox chooses to not move forward with a seventh season, ABC could potentially snag it due to 20th Television being part of Disney.

It should be noted that both 9-1-1 and its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star are the top scripted series on Fox and are constantly topping viewers on Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively. Last year, both renewals came down to the wire, along with the medical drama The Resident, which was recently canceled by Fox. It seems like Lone Star has a better renewal chance than its parent series, but nothing is official as to whether 9-1-1 could switch networks.

Even though the reports are from last month, there is still nothing set in stone for either shows, nor is there any indication of a renewal, cancellation, or network switch. If 9-1-1 does move to ABC, it's unclear if the same would happen for 9-1-1: Lone Star or if the two would remain on separate networks. However, this would put 9-1-1 at a slight advantage since it would be in the company of other procedurals and medical dramas, an area that Fox lacks.

Either way, it would be really surprising if 9-1-1 wasn't renewed, even if it switches networks. It does seem like the cast has at least one more year on their contracts, which definitely helps with negotiations. However, due to big-name stars like Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, as well as the stunts and props, it may be a bit more challenging. A lot of shows are going through budget cuts these days, so it's likely 9-1-1 could do the same thing to stay on the air.

Right now, as fans hope and pray that the 118 will be coming back to them after Season 6, they can still look forward to what 9-1-1 will be including as it wraps up the season. Wedding bells could be in the future for Chimney and Maddie, as well as finding out Chimney's nickname but of course, fans will just have to tune in on Mondays on Fox to find out what will happen with them and the rest of the firehouse. Hopefully, they will also continue to do so in Season 7, no matter where that might be.