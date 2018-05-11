‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Canceled at Fox After 5 Seasons

Sad news for fans of The Nine-Nine.

TV Line reported on Thursday that Fox is cancelling the Andy Samberg comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show returned from a month-long hiatus in April to a 0.9 rating, which was the second-largest audience of the season and a 14-month high. Its latest episode scored a 0.7 rating, which put it at the same level as fellow cancelled comedy Last Man on Earth.

TV Line spoke with show co-creator Dan Goor back in April, who said the upcoming Season 5 finale could serve as a fitting final episode.

“Fans will be satisfied in the unlikely event that it does serve [as our finale episode.]” Goor said.

The season, and now series, finale titled, “Jake & Amy” will feature Samberg’s Jake Peralta and Melissa Fumero’s Amy Santiago getting married, as the couple’s relationship has been the narrative crux of the five seasons.

Originally debuting in September 2013, the show will finish with 112 episodes across five seasons. Its initial season racked up plenty of accolades, including a Golden Globe for Samberg as Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the show overall for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

In an interview with Hello Giggles in 2017, Samberg gushed about how close he and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast have become over the years. Other members of the cast in Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt, Terry Crews as Sergeant Terry Jeffords, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle.

“Right from the beginning there was this weird thing where the cast all just decided to be friends, like, right out of the gate,” Samberg said. :I’d say I could describe every person in the cast where they were like, ‘Yeah, this is exactly what I want to be doing.’ It was really good timing for everybody in that way, and everyone comedically does something different so everyone has their own land and can co-exist and everyone scores. It’s just — it’s a dream job.”

Samberg said at the time the thought of ending the show wasn’t on his mind.

“It’s all been very knee-jerk and just following my intuition on it because it’s just great people,” Samberg said. “I think it’s turned into something I really enjoy doing and creatively I’m very proud of and everyone who I work with there is super-nice. I know this sounds like a very political way of talking about it, but it’s very easy because it’s just real.”

The final two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air on May 13 and May 20 on Fox.