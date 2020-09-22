'Supergirl' Ending After Season 6

✖

Supergirl is officially saying goodbye to National City. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Supergirl is ending after six seasons. The final season of the show, which will reportedly consist of 20 episodes, is set to begin production sometime later in September.

Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist in the titular role. The cast also includes Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Andrea Brooks, and Azie Tesfai. Supergirl's first season originally premiered on CBS in 2015. But, it later relocated to The CW for Season 2 and has remained on the network for the entirety of its run. The now final season of Supergirl is set to premiere on The CW sometime in 2021. In light of this news, Benoist took to Instagram in order to pen a message to her fans about the series coming to an end.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her Kara Danvers/Supergirl best. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless." She added, "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Benoist concluded her statement by expressing her excitement over the fact that they will get to end Supergirl on their own terms and in a "helluva" fashion. The actor wrote, "I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. el mayarah." Benoist's fans responded to her post with their own thoughts about the series coming to an end. Of course, many of those fans expressed sadness over the fact that Season 6 will be Supergirl's last. Additionally, many fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post in order to send some love Benoist's way for her portrayal of the fan-favorite character, as one fan wrote, kara is my all time favorite character and i couldn’t ask for a better person to portray her. thank you for bring kara to life to beautifully for so many years!"