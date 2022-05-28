'Magnum P.I.' Canceled, Fans Can't Believe There Won't Be a Season 5
Earlier this month, CBS announced that Magnum P.I. was canceled, and fans have mobilized to save it ever since. Social media is now full of hashtags, petitions and impassioned posts from fans who want to see the series revived. Many of them are confident that they will make their voices heard and save the show.
Magnum P.I. originally aired from 1980 to 1988, of course, but we're talking about the 2018 reboot starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum. The show was a mystery-of-the-week drama following former Navy SEAL turned private investigator Thomas Magnum, who now lives and works out of Hawaii. Since its revival, the show has had four relatively successful seasons, and up until recently, it seemed clear that there would be a fifth. Sadly, the show was canceled without much warning earlier this month.
To many fans, this is an unacceptable ending for such a stand-out in the field of retro reboots. From die-hard fans of the original to newcomers to the franchise, Magnum P.I. deserves a better sendoff than this. Here's a look at what fans are saying all over social media.
Bait and Switch
Letting him essentially announce season 5 in several interviews is still so terrible to me! How could you?#savemagnumpi @NBCUniversal @UniversalTV @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/um0ICFti0F— Save Magnum PI Podcast (@MagnumPIpodcast) May 28, 2022
Many fans felt betrayed by this cancellation because there was plenty to suggest the show would be renewed. Some also felt it was unfair to Hernandez and the other cast members who might have wasted time when they could have been looking for a new job.
Integral
It is more than a show to me, it is an hour I can escape my life and enjoy the adventures Magnum and Higgins go on and see them succeed. Bring back Magnum P.I. #SaveMagnumPI @NBCUniversal @UniversalTV— Ana Lopez (@LopezC_Ana) May 27, 2022
Fans remarked on how integral this show had become to their weekly routine, and how lost they would feel without it.
Cliffhangers
I really really miss them and want this mess all worked out and them back on my screen in the fall. Let’s do this! @NBCUniversal #SaveMagnumPI https://t.co/APM3H50l8q— D Grey #SaveMagnumPI (@DGreen89257800) May 28, 2022
Fans pointed out some plotlines that might be called a cliffhanger left unanswered. At the very least, fans thought that there were relationships to be developed and fleshed out more.
Revival Elsewhere
Magnum P.I. Could Be Revived by Another Network Following CBS Cancellation https://t.co/RKig8vS6u7— Fandom Of Magnum P.I. #SaveMagnumPI (@MagmumPIFandom) May 27, 2022
Another article about #MagnumPI potentially returning! @UniversalTV @NBCUniversal please make this so… @peacockTV @paramountplus @CBS https://t.co/6bZmopDZ1iMay 24, 2022
Some fans are hoping that CBS will change its mind about Magnum P.I., but others think it's more realistic for the show to be revived elsewhere. They're hoping that their loud posts on social media will catch the attention of another TV network or a streamer.
Highlights
This episode is one of my favorites we see Thomas who thinks of his mother and Juliette who reassures him it's so cute#SaveMagnumPI pic.twitter.com/CkeSPaVF6E— Magnumpifan03 (@Miggyfan03) May 28, 2022
To keep the show alive in fans' minds, many posted their favorite moments from the series and recent highlights to prove that the show still has life left in it.
Comparisons
@CBS you have canceled one of the best shows in your lineup, Magnum P.I. It has a rating of 4.1, whereas FBI International has a rating of 3.1. I guess unless you've part of a franchise you've not valued by CBS! pic.twitter.com/YmEHqaSHiz— Brenda Williams (@bdw31754) May 23, 2022
Fans couldn't help comparing Magnum P.I. to other shows that were renewed this season – notably those with lower Nielsen ratings.
Not Stopping
Every single day since this insane cancellation! #SaveMagnumPI 🌺 @NBCUniversal @UniversalTV @peacockTV @paramountplus https://t.co/5NSwb8yXRr— Dr.J86 (@mask_over_nose) May 28, 2022
Finally, many fans vowed not to give up on Magnum P.I. in spite of this cancellation. The hope for a revival remains high, but so far there has been no hint of it from any network or streaming service.