'Magnum P.I.' Canceled, Fans Can't Believe There Won't Be a Season 5

By Michael Hein

Earlier this month, CBS announced that Magnum P.I. was canceled, and fans have mobilized to save it ever since. Social media is now full of hashtags, petitions and impassioned posts from fans who want to see the series revived. Many of them are confident that they will make their voices heard and save the show.

Magnum P.I. originally aired from 1980 to 1988, of course, but we're talking about the 2018 reboot starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum. The show was a mystery-of-the-week drama following former Navy SEAL turned private investigator Thomas Magnum, who now lives and works out of Hawaii. Since its revival, the show has had four relatively successful seasons, and up until recently, it seemed clear that there would be a fifth. Sadly, the show was canceled without much warning earlier this month.

To many fans, this is an unacceptable ending for such a stand-out in the field of retro reboots. From die-hard fans of the original to newcomers to the franchise, Magnum P.I. deserves a better sendoff than this. Here's a look at what fans are saying all over social media.

Bait and Switch

Many fans felt betrayed by this cancellation because there was plenty to suggest the show would be renewed. Some also felt it was unfair to Hernandez and the other cast members who might have wasted time when they could have been looking for a new job.

Integral

Fans remarked on how integral this show had become to their weekly routine, and how lost they would feel without it.

Cliffhangers

Fans pointed out some plotlines that might be called a cliffhanger left unanswered. At the very least, fans thought that there were relationships to be developed and fleshed out more.

Revival Elsewhere

Some fans are hoping that CBS will change its mind about Magnum P.I., but others think it's more realistic for the show to be revived elsewhere. They're hoping that their loud posts on social media will catch the attention of another TV network or a streamer.

Highlights

To keep the show alive in fans' minds, many posted their favorite moments from the series and recent highlights to prove that the show still has life left in it.

Comparisons

Fans couldn't help comparing Magnum P.I. to other shows that were renewed this season – notably those with lower Nielsen ratings.

Not Stopping

Finally, many fans vowed not to give up on Magnum P.I. in spite of this cancellation. The hope for a revival remains high, but so far there has been no hint of it from any network or streaming service.

