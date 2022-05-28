'Magnum P.I.' Canceled, Fans Can't Believe There Won't Be a Season 5

Earlier this month, CBS announced that Magnum P.I. was canceled, and fans have mobilized to save it ever since. Social media is now full of hashtags, petitions and impassioned posts from fans who want to see the series revived. Many of them are confident that they will make their voices heard and save the show.

Magnum P.I. originally aired from 1980 to 1988, of course, but we're talking about the 2018 reboot starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum. The show was a mystery-of-the-week drama following former Navy SEAL turned private investigator Thomas Magnum, who now lives and works out of Hawaii. Since its revival, the show has had four relatively successful seasons, and up until recently, it seemed clear that there would be a fifth. Sadly, the show was canceled without much warning earlier this month.

To many fans, this is an unacceptable ending for such a stand-out in the field of retro reboots. From die-hard fans of the original to newcomers to the franchise, Magnum P.I. deserves a better sendoff than this. Here's a look at what fans are saying all over social media.