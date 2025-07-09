Only One ‘Scrubs’ Star Has Signed on for Revival (So Far)

A Scrubs revival may be coming soon, and only one original star has signed on.

In May, it was announced that Zach Braff, who played J.D. on the medical comedy, will be reprising his role for the new series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Braff is the only original member locked down aside from creator Bill Lawrence, who is also serving as executive producer, more are expected to be announced soon. According to Deadline, negotiations for the key original cast members are reportedly “wrapping up.” The original cast also consists of Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes. Once they are set, ABC is likely to give the show the greenlight for a pilot order.

(Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Scrubs ran for nine seasons, from 2001 to 2010. It initially aired on NBC for the first seven seasons, before moving to ABC for the final two. A revival of the series has long been in discussion, with Lawrence teasing in August 2024 that he was sure it was going to happen. Braff previously expressed interest in doing a revival, and other stars have also shared they were open to it. With both Lawrence and Braff attached, it’s only just a matter of time before the rest of the cast close their deals.

While not much has been revealed about the premise of the new Scrubs revival, Lawrence has said he wants the show to “look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down.” He continued, “And how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters has really been fun. My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the original show] is, whether they’re still with us at the hospital or not. “

It’s likely once a full cast is locked down, Lawrence will be able to get more of a handle on the story. He does have an idea of what the characters will be up to, but fans may just have to wait until more of the cast is added to see what everyone at Sacred Heart has been up to. In the meantime, all seasons are streaming on Hulu. More information on the revival should be released in the coming months, especially since these negotiations are getting closer to wrapping up.