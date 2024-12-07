‘Scrubs’ Creator Responds to Skepticism Over Reboot as New Series is in Development at ABC

Following years of discussions of a potential Scrubs reboot, a series is finally getting off the ground, and creator Bill Lawrence has a little message to the skeptical fans. TVLine reports that a revival of the comedy is in development at ABC, which was the home for the final two seasons after airing the first seven on NBC. News comes after Lawrence stressed that the show was “really close to being figured out.”

Initially, Lawrence’s exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. TV was keeping the Scrubs revival from happening, but sources confirm that 20th Television has struck an agreement with Warner Bros., allowing Lawrence to work on the new Scrubs, but he will not be the showrunner if the series moves forward. While many fans have been anxiously waiting for good news, not everyone is happy.

After news broke of the potential revival, people took to X to share their feelings, with one person hoping that it does not happen. Lawrence replied to the post, which asked if he was involved in it. “Yeah, I will help,” Lawrence shared. “Why would you hope it doesn’t happen? Not a ton of people are working out here. The cast/crew all love each other. And if it’s great you’ll be psyched. If it’s not you won’t watch. Get on board! lol.”

In response to someone concerned with “whether it can recapture that magic or will it feel force,” Lawrence said, “I hear you man. And I’m grateful you’re invested. But we will have to come up with something that makes it seem worthwhile. And hopefully we will nail it. But big fun to try. It’s our job!”

“Guess the easy reboot sum up: I get some folks reservations the same way I get others’ excitement,” Bill Lawrence said in an overall post. “Both just feel like pressure to do something cool/new/good. We’re gonna try. I imagine the world will let us know if it works.”

The new Scrubs series is only in development and has not been ordered to series, but regardless, it does sound like Lawrence is taking great care of the show and no one knows it better than him. Reboots can be either a hit or a miss, and there’s no way of telling how it will actually turn out until if and when it premieres. At least fans can always watch the original Scrubs in full on Hulu.