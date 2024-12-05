‘The Rookie’ Has New Spinoff in Works

The Rookie may be getting another spinoff. As the ABC procedural prepares for its seventh season in the new year, Deadline reports that the network is eyeing a second spinoff following the short-lived The Rookie: Feds. Sources share that the show would stay within the cop profession. Written by The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley, the offshoot is in early development at ABC, Lionsgate Television, and 20th Television.

Unlike the first two shows, the new one would be set in Washington state, following “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.” Hawley, who also serves as EP and showrunner on the OG series, will executive produce the spinoff alongside The Rookie star and executive producer Nathan Fillion. Rookie executive producers Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman will also executive produce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TRU VALENTINO, MELISSA O’NEIL, ERIC WINTER

This will be ABC’s second attempt at a spinoff set in The Rookie Universe. The aforementioned Feds ran for just one season and starred Niecy Nash as the FBI’s oldest rookie. Since it was also set in Los Angeles, like its parent series, there were occasional crossovers and even some a lot more recent. ABC canned The Rookie: Feds after one season last year. It’s still too early to tell how this new one will go or if it will even be ordered to series, but it should be interesting to see what happens.

This new Rookie series is not the only potential spinoff that ABC is eyeing. It was previously revealed that the network could be developing a new 9-1-1 series, the network’s first spinoff and the third overall series in the franchise. A city is still being figured out as it’s in early development, but more information should be released soon since the show is looking for a spring 2025 start date for the pilot.

As for The Rookie, the procedural will finally be airing its seventh season this January after much waiting. At the very least, the entire 18-episode season should mostly be airing consecutively with no breaks, which will make the wait worth it. With The Rookie returning on Jan. 7, fans will be able to look forward to that while waiting for more news on the potential second spinoff. In the meantime, all episodes of The Rookie are streaming on Hulu.